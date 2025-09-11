Empire Company Limited Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Empire Company Limited (EMP_A.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$212 million, or C$0.91 per share. This compares with C$208 million, or C$0.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Empire Company Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$212 million or C$0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to C$8.258 billion from C$8.137 billion last year.

Empire Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

