Empire Company Limited Q1 Income Rises

September 11, 2025 — 06:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Empire Company Limited (EMP_A.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$212 million, or C$0.91 per share. This compares with C$208 million, or C$0.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Empire Company Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$212 million or C$0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to C$8.258 billion from C$8.137 billion last year.

Empire Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$212 Mln. vs. C$208 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.91 vs. C$0.86 last year. -Revenue: C$8.258 Bln vs. C$8.137 Bln last year.

