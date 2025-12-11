Empire Company Limited Bottom Line Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Empire Company Limited (EMP_A.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$159 million, or C$0.69 per share. This compares with C$173 million, or C$0.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Empire Company Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$159 million or C$0.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to C$7.99 billion from C$7.77 billion last year.

Empire Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$159 Mln. vs. C$173 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.69 vs. C$0.73 last year. -Revenue: C$7.99 Bln vs. C$7.77 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.