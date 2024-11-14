Empathy Critical to Your Personal Growth Journey

Focusing on others can be challenging, as our brains are naturally wired to center on self-related thoughts and needs. Research by Shenbing Kuang highlights this tendency, showing that our attention defaults to self-focus, which can hinder effective communication, especially in client interactions for financial advisors.

Self-focus is linked to activity in the medial prefrontal cortex, while focusing on others activates a different brain area, the temporoparietal junction; however, the prefrontal often dominates, drawing us back to self-related concerns.

Advisors can counter this bias through mindful awareness and empathy, training themselves to recognize inward shifts and refocusing on clients' needs. By consciously practicing empathy and active listening, advisors can enhance their client relationships, building trust and understanding.

Finsum: This is a great way to focus on personal growth as an advisor and find a way to form deeper connections with clients.

