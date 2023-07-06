EMN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.13, changing hands as low as $80.44 per share. Eastman Chemical Co shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMN's low point in its 52 week range is $69.91 per share, with $102.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.75. The EMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.