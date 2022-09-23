EMLP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the EMLP ETF (Symbol: EMLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.61, changing hands as low as $25.83 per share. EMLP shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMLP's low point in its 52 week range is $23.67 per share, with $29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.81.

