EML Payments Reveals Growth Strategy and Trading Update

November 25, 2024 — 05:46 pm EST

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Limited has unveiled its strategic plan for FY25-FY28, alongside a positive trading update for Q1 FY25. The company reported a 7% increase in gross debit volume and a 12% rise in revenue compared to the previous year, with underlying EBITDA surging by 46%. EML reaffirms its FY25 underlying EBITDA guidance, projecting it to be in the range of A$54-60 million.

