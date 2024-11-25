EML Payments Reveals Growth Strategy and Trading Update

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EML Payments Limited has unveiled its strategic plan for FY25-FY28, alongside a positive trading update for Q1 FY25. The company reported a 7% increase in gross debit volume and a 12% rise in revenue compared to the previous year, with underlying EBITDA surging by 46%. EML reaffirms its FY25 underlying EBITDA guidance, projecting it to be in the range of A$54-60 million.

For further insights into AU:EML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.