Emirates Signs A Deal To Integrate Bitcoin And Crypto Payments

Emirates has signed a memorandum of understanding with Crypto.com to integrate Bitcoin and crypto payments into its booking systems, marking a significant step toward mainstream adoption of Bitcoin in the travel industry.

BREAKING: Emirates signs MoU with #Bitcoin and crypto exchange Crypto dot com for payment integration. pic.twitter.com/QRWTMCRINh — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 9, 2025

The agreement, signed in the presence of Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, will enable customers to pay for flights using Bitcoin and crypto through Crypto.com Pay, with integration expected to roll out in 2026.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Partnering with Crypto.com to integrate cryptocurrency into our digital payments system reflects Emirates’ commitment to meeting evolving customer preferences, in addition to tapping into younger, tech-savvy customer segments who prefer digital currencies.”

He continued, “This strategic move is in line with Dubai’s vision to be at the forefront of financial innovation while at the same time providing our customers with greater flexibility and choice in how they transact with Emirates.”

Emirates is set to join a growing list of airlines accepting Bitcoin and crypto, alongside Latvia’s airBaltic, making it the largest carrier to do so. The move comes as Dubai positions itself as a crypto centre, with numerous local companies already accepting Bitcoin for payments.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $109,489, up 0.42% over the past 24 hours, as markets process the implications of expanding institutional adoption through payment integrations.

