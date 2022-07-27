Emerson's Subsidiary, AspenTech To Buy Metals And Mining Software Provider Micromine

Markets
(RTTNews) - Emerson's (EMR) majority owned subsidiary, AspenTech (AZPN), said it agreed to acquire Micromine, an end-to-end mining software provider.

Emerson will continue to be a 55% shareholder in AspenTech, following AspenTech's completion of the proposed acquisition.

Micromine, headquartered in Perth, Australia, offers solutions relevant to every step of the mining process from exploration, evaluation, design and planning through production and optimization. Micromine's solutions are used at over 2,000 sites across all major mining regions.

