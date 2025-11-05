Emerson Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Software and Control Sales Rise

Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, which were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 9% year over year.



Emerson’s net sales of $4.89 billion beat the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. The top line increased 5% year over year, driven by the solid performance of the Software and Control segment. The company’s underlying sales were up 4% year over year.

EMR Business Segments’ Performance

Effective from the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company started reporting under two segments, namely Intelligent Devices and Software & Control.



The Intelligent Devices segment’s net sales were $3.40 billion, up 4% year over year. Our estimate was $3.43 billion. The segment consists of four subgroups, namely Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation and Safety & Productivity.



Final Control’s sales increased 4% year over year to $1.22 billion. Measurement & Analytical generated sales of $1.15 billion, up 3% year over year. Discrete Automation’s sales totaled $676 million, reflecting an increase of 5% on a year-over-year basis. Safety & Productivity’s sales increased 2% year over year to $360 million.



The Software and Control Automation Solutions segment generated net sales of $1.48 billion, up 9% year over year. Our estimate was $1.51 billion. The segment consists of two subgroups, namely Control Systems & Software and Test & Measurement.



Control Systems & Software reported sales of $1.07 billion, reflecting an increase of 7% year over year. Test & Measurement sales were $408 million, increasing 13% year over year.

Emerson’s Margin Details

The cost of sales increased 3.9% year over year to $2.34 billion. The pretax earnings margin was 16.4% compared with 14.7% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITA margin was 27.5% compared with 26.2% in the year-earlier quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 1.1% year over year to $1.33 billion.

EMR’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal fourth quarter, Emerson had cash and cash equivalents of $1.54 billion compared with $3.6 billion at the end of fiscal 2024 (ended September 2024). Long-term debt was $8.32 billion compared with $7.16 billion at the end of fiscal 2024.



In the same period, the company generated net cash of $3.10 billion from operating activities, down 7% year over year. Capital expenditure was $431 million, up from $419 million in the year-ago period. Emerson paid out dividends of $1.19 billion and repurchased shares worth $1.17 billion in the same period.

Emerson’s Q1 Fiscal 2026 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ending September 2026), Emerson anticipates year-over-year net sales growth to be approximately 4% and underlying sales growth to be approximately 2%.



EMR anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $1.40.

EMR’s FY26 Outlook

Emerson currently anticipates net sales growth of approximately 5.5% from the year-earlier level. Underlying sales are expected to rise approximately 4%.



EMR projects earnings per share to be $4.73-$4.93. Adjusted earnings per share are estimated to be $6.35-$6.55. The company expects operating cash flow to be $4.0-$4.1 billion. Free cash flow is estimated to be about $3.5-$3.6 billion.

EMR’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

