Emerson & Prevalon Partner to Develop Data-Center Storage Solutions

Emerson Electric Co. EMR recently partnered with Prevalon Energy LLC to provide smarter and optimized energy systems for data centers worldwide. The partnership aims to improve energy solutions for data centers using both companies’ technologies.



Based in Heathrow, FL, Prevalon is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Power Americas and Energy Storage Solutions (“EES”). It is engaged in providing flexible, utility-scale battery energy storage products to companies seeking reliable and sustainable energy systems.

Per the deal, Emerson will combine its Ovation Automation Platform with Prevalon’s HD5 Energy Storage Platform and insightOS Energy Management System. Through this collaboration, two companies will provide support to the colocation, hyperscale and enterprise data centers. The companies will also collaborate on providing marketing and customer support services to promote the use of advanced energy technologies for data centers.



The Emerson-Prevalon partnership will create an integrated system that improves grid stability and overall control for the data centers. With the combined automation and storage technologies, data centers can reduce energy waste, lower operating costs and react faster to changes like equipment issues or shifts in electricity prices. The collaboration aims to make energy systems more reliable, easier to manage and better suited for the increasing demands of modern data center operations.

EMR is benefiting from solid momentum in the Intelligent Devices and Software and Control segments. Strength in the power end markets is aiding the Final Control business. Robust growth across the Americas and Asia, Middle East & Africa regions bodes well for the Measurement & Analytical business.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, EMR’s shares have gained 4.3% against the industry’s 3.9% decline.



However, softness across all geographies within the Safety & Productivity business is concerning for the company. Weakness across the Europe and China regions is hurting EMR’s Test & Measurement business.

