Emerson Issues Statement On Tender Offer For AspenTech - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Emerson (EMR) acknowledged the public statement released by Elliott Investment Management L.P. on February 7, 2025 regarding the tender offer under which Emerson will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Aspen Technology (AZPN) not already owned by Emerson for $265 per share. The company said $265 per share price is Emerson's best and final price which was actively negotiated over a period of almost three months between Emerson and the AspenTech Special Committee. The all-cash tender offer is set to expire on March 10, 2025.

Emerson believes that the AspenTech Special Committee, comprised of three AspenTech independent directors, has significantly greater knowledge of AspenTech and its outlook than a short-term stockholder who has acquired stock in AspenTech for the purpose of merger arbitrage. Emerson noted that AspenTech stockholders should make their decision to tender understanding the economic terms of the transaction will not change and there is no assurance that Emerson will extend its tender offer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.