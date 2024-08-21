News & Insights

Emerson Invests In Symmera - Quick Facts

August 21, 2024 — 09:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Emerson (EMR) has made a strategic investment through its corporate venture capital arm Emerson Ventures in Symmera. Boulder Ventures will co-invest with Emerson. Symmera is a technology and software company providing solutions for enterprise digitalization. Through SaaS orchestration platform for devices, Symmera helps manufacturers and end-users implement simplified and robust solutions based on open standards, with low to zero coding, at reduced costs to increase operational efficiencies. Symmera's DIN Orchestration Platform will help ensure automation systems are protected against emerging cyber threats.

Hurston Cromwell, head of Emerson Ventures and vice president of development and innovation at Emerson, said: "The platform offers a unique, one-pane-of-glass approach for fleet management security and secure field communications that will have wide-ranging applications across essential industries."

Stocks mentioned

EMR

