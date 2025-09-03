Emerson Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds

Emerson Electric Co. EMR has been witnessing solid momentum across the Intelligent Devices and Software and Control segments. Within the Intelligent Devices segment, it is seeing strength in the Final Control business, driven by solid momentum in power end markets. Robust growth across the Americas and Asia, Middle East & Africa regions is supporting the Measurement & Analytical business. Within the Software and Control segment, robust growth across AspenTech and strength in the power and process end markets are aiding the Control Systems & Software business. Given the strength across its end markets, Emerson expects net sales to increase approximately 3.5% year over year in fiscal 2025 (ending September 2025).



EMR solidified its product portfolio and leveraged business opportunities through asset additions. In March 2025, the company acquired all outstanding shares of Aspen Technology’s common stock that it did not own. It is worth noting that Emerson acquired a 55% majority stake in AspenTech in 2022, later increasing its ownership to around 57%. With the close of this buyout, AspenTech now operates as a fully owned subsidiary of Emerson. The inclusion of AspenTech will boost the company’s automation portfolio and expand its reach into new markets. It will enable Emerson to advance its capabilities in software-defined control under industrial automation.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company completed the acquisitions of Afag and Flexim. The buyout of Afag boosted Emerson’s capabilities in factory automation, helping it expand into lucrative end markets including battery manufacturing, automotive, packaging, medical, life sciences and electronics. The acquisition of Flexim added to its existing flow measurement positions in coriolis, differential pressure, magmeter and vortex flow measurement, and expanded its automation portfolio and measurement capabilities.



Emerson is committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. In the first nine months of fiscal 2025 (ended June 2025), it paid out dividends of $895 million and repurchased common stocks worth $1.15 billion. In November 2024, the company hiked its dividend by 0.5%. Emerson plans to repurchase shares worth $1.1 billion and pay out dividends of $1.2 billion in fiscal 2025.

EMR’s Price Performance

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 30.2% compared with the industry’s 20.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, softness across Safety & Productivity, Discrete Automation and Test & Measurement businesses is concerning for Emerson. The Safety & Productivity business is witnessing weakness owing to tepid demand for its products across all geographies. Softness across Asia, the Middle East & Africa and Europe regions is ailing the Discrete Automation business. Weakness in the Europe region is adversely affecting the Test & Measurement business’ sales.



Emerson has considerable exposure to regions outside the United States. Its significant international presence exposes it to political and economic disruptions, all of which can directly affect its profits. Also, the company is exposed to headwinds arising from unfavorable movements in foreign currencies.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.



Flowserve Corporation FLS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings has increased 5.6%.



AZZ Inc. AZZ presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.1%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AZZ’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 4.9%.



DNOW Inc. DNOW presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. DNOW delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 44.1%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for DNOW’s 2025 earnings has increased 9.2%.

