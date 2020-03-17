Emerson (EMR) Launches Data Visualization Software Solution

Emerson Electric Co. EMR recently unveiled its latest data visualization software solution for flow measurement — Micro Motion ProcessViz. Notably, the software solution facilitates quick identification of a problem in the flow process for plants belonging to various industries including chemical, oil & gas, and food & beverage.



Supporting the company’s Micro Motion transmitters of 5700 or 4200 variants, the standalone software solution takes raw process data and provides a snapshot of the flow process to the plant operators. This data visualization capability eliminates the requirement of manipulating data for analyzing flow process, saving time and cost for plant operators.



In addition, the company announced its new DataManager v8.2 analysis software solution for refineries. Notably, the software solution helps in minimizing the risk of potential acid leaks by tracking corrosion of hydrofluoric acid alkylation units. This allows refinery operators to prevent accidental shutdowns and better estimate lifespan of equipment, thus securing safety of their workers.



Existing Business Scenario

Emerson is experiencing continued strength across most key process and hybrid end markets in the Americas and Europe region as well as healthy demand in Asia, Middle East & Africa region. Going forward, solid growth in its long cycle businesses, supported by strength across final control and systems businesses, is likely to augment the company’s top-line performance. Moreover, strong backlog level at its Automation Solutions segment and increased bookings for several large liquefied natural gas projects are likely to boost revenues.



Also, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s ardent eye for acquisitions is anticipated to be conducive to core business. Notably, the company used $469 million and $73 million for making acquisitions (net of cash acquired) in fiscal 2019 (ended September 2019) and first quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended December 2019), respectively. Acquired assets boosted its sales by 1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 (ended September 2019) and first quarter of fiscal 2020.



However, Emerson is experiencing continued softness in the global discrete manufacturing and North American upstream oil and gas end markets. In the past six months, the company has lost 27.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 13.9%.

