Emerson Electric (EMR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $133.19, moving +2.37% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had lost 1.37% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emerson Electric in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.62, indicating a 9.46% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.88 billion, reflecting a 5.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

EMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6 per share and revenue of $18.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.29% and 0%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher within the past month. Right now, Emerson Electric possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.01. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24 of its industry.

It's also important to note that EMR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

