Emerson Electric Co. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.33 billion, or $3.97 per share. This compares with $896 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $3.37 million from $3.16 million last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.33 Bln. vs. $896 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.97 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.37 Mln vs. $3.16 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.00 Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.15

