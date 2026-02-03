Markets
EMR

Emerson Electric Co. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

February 03, 2026 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $605 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $585 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $822 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $4.346 billion from $4.175 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $605 Mln. vs. $585 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $4.346 Bln vs. $4.175 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.50 To $ 1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: 3 % To 4 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.40 To $ 6.55 Full year revenue guidance: 5.5 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.