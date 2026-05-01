Emerging Markets ETF (EMSF) Hits Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, the Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF EMSF is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 54.7% from its 52-week low price of $24.28 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

EMSF in Focus

The fund provides exposure to companies of any market capitalization located in emerging market countries that satisfy one or more of the Fund’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. The product charges 79 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Broad Emerging Market ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The fund recently reached a 52-week high, fueled by explosive growth in the AI semiconductor supply chain. Its top holdings, like Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics, saw triple-digit annual gains, which cumulated to this new peak. Strong earnings growth in emerging markets and a weakening U.S. dollar also created a powerful tailwind, attracting investors seeking high-growth alternatives to overvalued domestic tech stocks.

More Gains Ahead?

EMSF may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 54.71 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.