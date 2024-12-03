Emerging Issues for Boards in an Evolving Business Landscape

By Joan Conley, Senior Advisor, Corporate Governance and ESG Programs, Nasdaq and James Beasley, Head of Board Advisory, EMEA, Nasdaq with contributions from Vanessa Mesics, Head of Director Experience, Co-Head of the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence, Nasdaq

Effective corporate governance is crucial for companies—and their boards—to successfully navigate ambiguous times. The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence’s work with thousands of board members and executives around the world has surfaced emerging corporate governance issues across eight key areas:

1. Economy & Geopolitics

In the face of shifting global political and economic tides, it is imperative for boards to stay informed about potential impacts on the company’s strategy, goals and operations. Board discussions should evaluate possible influences on various strategic areas, including capital allocation, investment risk oversight and supply chain resiliency.

Amidst the possibility of leadership changes worldwide, it is necessary to monitor likely disruptions and policy shifts that can sway business dynamics. Meanwhile, for companies based in the United States, the upcoming presidential election adds another layer of complexity. A comprehensive review of business strategy is imperative in preparing for potential outcomes to ensure adaptability and resilience.

2. AI & Data Governance

It is critical that board members understand artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives and maintain alignment with the company’s overarching strategy. Some companies have established committees to actively oversee AI policies and activities, providing regular reports to the board and enhancing their comprehension of the associated risks to help make more informed decisions. Discussions should focus on ensuring that AI initiatives contribute meaningfully to enterprise objectives and tangible benefits.

In response to technological transformation, companies are revisiting workforce recruitment and training strategies to equip employees with the necessary skills and knowledge to foster innovation and further operational efficiency in an increasingly AI-driven ecosystem. Cultivation of talent that supports AI adoption and recognizes the critical role of skilled professionals in driving successful digital initiatives is necessary to remain competitive.

Amid escalating cybersecurity threats, there is a heightened focus on board education and reporting by management on potential vulnerabilities and response plans against evolving risks. This is underscored by the real possibility that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will introduce rulemaking on the disclosure of company’s AI and data governance, making it imperative for boards to monitor regulatory changes closely and uphold transparency in disclosing AI practices and data governance protocols.

3. Sustainability

On March 6, 2024, the SEC adopted new rules to enhance and standardize climate-related disclosures by public companies and in public offering, placing further emphasis on the need to incorporating climate and sustainability themes into strategy and risk discussions in driving long-term sustainable growth. Effectively accomplishing this goal comes down to transparency and accountability. Specifically, it

involves management’s disclosure committee playing a pivotal role in preparing for potential disclosures at state, federal and global levels, while the audit committee provides oversight in terms of the reliability and quality of underlying data.

External communication of sustainability initiatives demands caution to bridge the gap between company aspirations and actions effectively. An emphasis on authenticity is essential to building trust and upholding credibility around sustainability efforts. Companies may contemplate the inclusion of sustainability metrics in executive compensation to drive accountability and incentivize progress. Linking performance to sustainability goals reinforces enterprise commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible business conduct.

Boards must remain vigilant of evolving state and global regulations around sustainability disclosures. It is important that companies adapt reporting practices accordingly to ensure compliance with emerging standards while fostering a culture of sustainability-driven decision-making.

4. Stakeholder Engagement

Boards and corporate committees are under intensified scrutiny. There is heightened attention from stakeholders on assessing skills related to business strategy, evaluating outside directorships, potential conflicts of interest and addressing concerns about over-boarding practices. The spotlight is also on succession planning for board members, CEOs, and executive leaders, as well as continuous education and upskilling.

With stakeholder activism on the rise—and rules like the Universal Proxy in place—transparency is a top priority. Boards face mounting pressure from stakeholders to showcase transparency and accountability in strategies. For example, how are they integrating climate-related risks and opportunities into sustainability strategies. Overall, it is important that boards be educated and equipped to speak to the company’s strategy and how they are managing risks.

5. Competition for Talent & Executive Compensation

Amidst a challenging economic backdrop, companies are reevaluating their incentive compensation programs to ensure alignment with enterprise goals. One strategy involves conducting pay equity studies and culture audits to gain insights to inform public disclosures and statements regarding talent management objectives. With a heightened focus on ethical and regulatory compliance, there is a trend towards incorporating ethics and compliance measures into executive compensation frameworks to uphold best practices in business conduct.

Boards are also enhancing oversight of talent management and succession planning for the CEO and executive leadership team to foster enterprise stability and continuity. Additionally, companies are driving corporate diversity initiatives and opportunities to foster inclusive workplaces. As dynamics evolve, companies are exploring strategies to empower employees to acquire new skills, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), to support their professional growth and maximize their potential.

6. Risk Management

Boards and committees are intensifying risk oversight, placing a greater emphasis on ethics, compliance and culture. Key considerations include, reviewing processes for identifying potential disruption risks and opportunities across various dimensions like geopolitical, economic, technological/digital, social,

and environmental factors, while assessing their impact on long-term strategy and capital allocation decisions.

With the emergence of new risk horizons, the board and committees are called upon to reevaluate their capacity and expertise to oversee a wide array of risks from global climate and sustainability reporting requirements to cybersecurity disclosures beyond financial reporting. Continuous evaluation of board and committee responsibilities is essential to ensure proper oversight of emerging risks and update mitigation plans accordingly. Boards are encouraged to regularly monitor the company's risk register, be informed around mitigation strategies and contingency plans and participate in crisis simulations to enhance preparedness and resilience.

7. Regulations on the Rise

Companies are updating strategies and operations to meet new regulatory demands, ensuring robust measures are in place to safeguard sensitive data sets while also effectively mitigating cyber threats. Simultaneously, they are enhancing their preparedness by collecting relevant data and reviewing policies to comply with SEC cybersecurity disclosure requirements. A proactive approach involves evaluating workforce-related metrics, policies and practices to align with future reporting obligations.

Beyond this, companies are proactively enhancing their readiness by assessing current environmental practices, risk exposure and mitigation strategies, objectives to streamline processes and disclosures to meet regulatory standards. Furthermore, companies recognize the importance of transparent reporting on environmental impacts and sustainability efforts and are preparing for potential climate-related disclosure rules.

By staying ahead of these regulatory, companies and boards can strengthen their risk management frameworks and demonstrate their commitment to robust governance and disclosure practices.

8. Digital Transformation

Board education and discussion is key to understanding the intricacies of digital transformation strategies, their applications, the opportunities and risks they present. As companies accelerate digital strategies to keep pace with rapid technological advancements ensuring robust internal controls and ethical governance over digital assets is paramount. This involves monitoring the development and implementation of comprehensive frameworks, policies, and programs to effectively mitigate risks.

Facilitating the successful adoption of AI adoption necessitates the presence of appropriate talent to drive innovation and navigate the complexities of AI technologies. Emphasis on talent acquisition and development can contribute significantly to a more seamless integration of AI into business operations. Similarly, keeping abreast of global regulatory developments related to AI and digital asset disclosure obligations is key for compliance and maintaining alignment with evolving frameworks. By monitoring these, companies can adapt their strategies and policies to meet emerging requirements while upholding ethical standards and operational integrity.

