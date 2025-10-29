Emergent BioSolutions Inc Bottom Line Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $51.2 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $114.8 million, or $2.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Emergent BioSolutions Inc reported adjusted earnings of $60.4 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 21.3% to $231.1 million from $293.8 million last year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.2 Mln. vs. $114.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $2.06 last year. -Revenue: $231.1 Mln vs. $293.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.