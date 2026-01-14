BioTech
Emergent BioSolutions: FDA Approves SNDA For NARCAN Carrying Case

(RTTNews) - Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) announced that the FDA has approved its supplemental New Drug Application for over-the-counter NARCAN Nasal Spray to be packaged in a new carrying case, which includes two blister packs. The company said the NARCAN carrying case will be made available soon to purchase for consumers nationwide at select retailers and online, as well as public interest customers through NARCANDirect, Emergent's ordering and distribution platform.

The company noted that, since the prescription launch of NARCAN Nasal Spray in 2016, more than 85 million doses have been distributed across the U.S. and Canada.

