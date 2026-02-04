Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) Price Target Increased by 22.14% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is an increase of 22.14% from the prior estimate of $6.68 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $10.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.30% from the latest reported closing price of $6.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerald Resources. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 18.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.26%, an increase of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.64% to 102,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 20,046K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,589K shares , representing a decrease of 17.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 9.50% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 14,311K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,020K shares , representing a decrease of 25.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 13.96% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 10,847K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,908K shares , representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 19.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,253K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,795K shares , representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 26.06% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 6,925K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,405K shares , representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 23.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.