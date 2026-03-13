Emerald Holding Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Emerald Holding (EEX) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $30.2 million, compared to net income of $5.1 million, a year ago, principally as a result of higher non-recurring expenses, primarily related to contingent consideration remeasurement adjustments. Loss per share was $0.15 compared to profit of $0.03. Adjusted EBITDA was $36.3 million, compared to $33.1 million, last year. Fourth quarter revenues were $132.7 million, an increase of 24.3% from the fourth quarter 2024.

For 2026, the company expects to generate $490-$495 million of revenue and $137.5-$142.5 million of adjusted EBITDA.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Emerald Holding shares are up 0.24 percent to $4.16.

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