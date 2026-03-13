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Emerald Holding Posts Loss In Q4

March 13, 2026 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Emerald Holding (EEX) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $30.2 million, compared to net income of $5.1 million, a year ago, principally as a result of higher non-recurring expenses, primarily related to contingent consideration remeasurement adjustments. Loss per share was $0.15 compared to profit of $0.03. Adjusted EBITDA was $36.3 million, compared to $33.1 million, last year. Fourth quarter revenues were $132.7 million, an increase of 24.3% from the fourth quarter 2024.

For 2026, the company expects to generate $490-$495 million of revenue and $137.5-$142.5 million of adjusted EBITDA.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Emerald Holding shares are up 0.24 percent to $4.16.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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