Emerald Holding (EEX) Price Target Decreased by 17.01% to 6.65

The average one-year price target for Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) has been revised to $6.65 / share. This is a decrease of 17.01% from the prior estimate of $8.01 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.08 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.17% from the latest reported closing price of $4.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerald Holding. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 39.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEX is 0.08%, an increase of 113.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.60% to 8,715K shares. The put/call ratio of EEX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisory Research holds 1,789K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%.

MSD Partners holds 1,400K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares , representing an increase of 23.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 60.26% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 597K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares , representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 75.98% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 586K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 335K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 55.45% over the last quarter.

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