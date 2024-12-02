Emera upgraded to Outperformer from Neutral at CIBC

CIBC analyst Mark Jarvi upgraded Emera (EMRAF) to Outperformer from Neutral with a price target of C$58, up from C$54. The firm believes the upcoming Tampa Electric rate case decision on December 3 and investor day on December 4 will affirm that Emera is on a better path forward.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EMRAF:
- Emera upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
- Emera Appoints Karen Sheriff as New Board Chair
- Emera Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- EMRAF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Emera price target raised to C$55 from C$50 at CIBC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.