Emera upgraded to Outperformer from Neutral at CIBC

CIBC analyst Mark Jarvi upgraded Emera (EMRAF) to Outperformer from Neutral with a price target of C$58, up from C$54. The firm believes the upcoming Tampa Electric rate case decision on December 3 and investor day on December 4 will affirm that Emera is on a better path forward.

