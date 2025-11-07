Markets

Emera Q3 Profit Spikes

November 07, 2025 — 08:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Emera Inc. (EMA.TO), an energy and services company, Friday reported increased profit for the third quarter from last year.

Emera's net income attributable to shareholders surged to C$228 million from C$4 million a year ago.

On a per share basis, the company reported earnings of C$0.76 compared to C$0.01 a year ago.

The company's net income climbed to C$248 million from C$23 million the earlier year.

Emera's total operating revenue came in at C$2.11 billion from C$1.80 billion for the comparable period.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, the shares closed on Friday's regular trading 0.69 percent higher at C$67.52.

