Emera Names Jared Green New CFO, Effective On Or About Dec. 15

(RTTNews) - Emera Inc. (EMA.TO), a Canadian energy and services company, on Monday announced Jared Green as the new chief financial officer, with an effective appointment date on or about December 15. He will assume the role from Greg Blunden, the current CFO.

Blunden, Emera's CFO since 2016, will take on a new role as Executive Vice President, Finance, Emera USA. He will oversee the finance function for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas, which is Emera's largest and fastest-growing utilities.

Green most recently served as President and CEO of TriSummit Utilities, previously AltaGas Canada.

He had also held senior leadership roles at AltaGas, such as President, Canadian Utilities, and Vice President at ENSTAR Natural Gas Co. previously.

Scott Balfour, President & CEO of Emera, expressed his confidence that Green will help the company continue to deliver disciplined financial management and unlock future growth.

