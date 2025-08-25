Markets

Emera Names Jared Green New CFO

August 25, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Emera Inc. (EMA.TO), an energy and services company, Monday said it has appointed Jared Green as its new chief financial officer.

Green succeeds Greg Blunden, who is assuming the role of Executive Vice President, Finance, Emera USA.

Green will join Emera and take on the responsibility for Finance, Investor Relations, Treasury and Commercial Investments on or about December 15, 2025.

Green, who has held senior leadership positions in various firms, was the president and CEO of TriSummit Utilities most recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.