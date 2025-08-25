Emera Names Jared Green New CFO

(RTTNews) - Emera Inc. (EMA.TO), an energy and services company, Monday said it has appointed Jared Green as its new chief financial officer.

Green succeeds Greg Blunden, who is assuming the role of Executive Vice President, Finance, Emera USA.

Green will join Emera and take on the responsibility for Finance, Investor Relations, Treasury and Commercial Investments on or about December 15, 2025.

Green, who has held senior leadership positions in various firms, was the president and CEO of TriSummit Utilities most recently.

