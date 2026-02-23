Emera Inc. Reports Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Emera Inc. (EMA.TO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$68 million, or C$0.23 per share. This compares with C$154 million, or C$0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Emera Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$167 million or C$0.55 per share for the period.

Emera Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$68 Mln. vs. C$154 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.23 vs. C$0.52 last year.

Commenting on the fourth-quarter earnings, the company said: "The decrease was primarily due to decreased earnings at NSPI and NMGC, reduced tax recoveries, and unfavourable weather at Tampa Electric, partially offset by increased earnings at EES."

