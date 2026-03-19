EMCOR vs. Fluor: Which Construction Stock is the Better Buy Now?

The demand for large-scale project services across infrastructure, industrial and commercial markets has ramped up over the past year. Moreover, the prospects are currently reaching their peak, given the incremental public infrastructure spending at the federal and state levels in the United States. Firms like EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Fluor Corporation FLR are thriving on these market trends, despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.



EMCOR offers mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure services for a diverse range of businesses, with its main focus on streamlining its U.S. operations. On the other hand, Fluor specializes in engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services with the focus on developing and implementing innovative solutions.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two construction stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for EMCOR Stock

Following the divestment of its U.K. Building Services operations in December 2025 for approximately $250 million, EMCOR has shifted its focus solely to its U.S. operations across Electrical and Mechanical Construction and Facilities services, as well as Building and Industrial services. During 2025, revenues from the U.S. Electrical Construction and Facilities Services segment increased 51.8% year over year to $5.07 billion, while U.S. Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services revenues grew 10.1% to $7.05 billion.



Given the peak phase of the United States’ public infrastructure funding initiative, the demand across multiple sectors, particularly network and communications, institutional, water and wastewater, and manufacturing and industrial, has been robust. EMCOR is primarily benefiting from increased project activity in the network and communications sector, particularly data center construction projects. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) reached a record $13.25 billion, indicating 31% year-over-year growth, with acquisitions contributing about $1.61 billion. Additional growth came from expanding demand across healthcare, manufacturing and industrial, institutional and commercial markets, reflecting broad-based construction activity across the United States.



Besides, EME’s acquisition strategies are boding well for its near and long-term prospects, substantiated by the acquisition of the Florida-based Miller Electric (for $868.6 million cash) under its U.S. Electrical Construction and Facilities Services segment. Miller Electric strengthens EMCOR’s large-scale electrical construction capabilities and expands its presence in the Southeast and Texas. The inorganic efforts, along with its organic strategies, not only expand its capabilities, geographic reach and exposure to high-growth markets, but also position it for ensuring shareholder value. During 2025, EME returned $45 million through dividends and $586.3 million through share repurchases to its shareholders.



However, despite strong market trends and elevated growth prospects, EMCOR’s 2026 outlook seems to be a bit conservative. Its operating margin expectations between 9% and 9.4% for the full year reflect a year-over-year contraction between 110-70 basis points, clouding investors’ judgment about the stock.

The Case for Fluor Stock

After successfully concluding the “Fix & Build” phase of its “Building a Better Future” framework between 2021 and 2024, Fluor is now progressing through the “Grow & Execute” phase, which is expected to range from 2025 to 2028. This next chapter emphasizes earnings expansion, cash generation, disciplined capital allocation and rigorous project execution.



In 2025, the company has been able to ensure financial discipline by making meaningful progress in maintaining a robust capital structure while returning substantial capital to its shareholders. This progress was backed by incremental business performance, which is expected to be enhanced by the monetization of NuScale. During the full year, Fluor strengthened shareholder returns by deploying $754 million in share repurchases, with an additional $335 million repurchased in early 2026. The company also received nearly $2 billion in proceeds from NuScale monetization, enhancing liquidity and balance sheet flexibility.



Besides its in-house strategies, the growing opportunities across LNG, mining & metals, advanced technologies, nuclear fuels, life sciences and national security markets are boosting Fluor’s long-term growth. During 2025, consolidated new awards totaled $12.0 billion, with 87% reimbursable, while the ending backlog stood at $25.5 billion, approximately 81% reimbursable. It also recorded nearly $1 billion in positive backlog adjustments, tied to normal project growth activity. Segmentally, Urban Solutions secured $8.7 billion in awards (including a major pharmaceutical project, two mining projects and two highway projects), Mission Solutions booked $1.8 billion (including a six-year Portsmouth, OH contract), and Energy Solutions added $1.4 billion, largely tied to higher-margin engineering services expected to convert into larger EPC awards over the next two years.



Looking ahead, Fluor expects the 2026 book-to-burn to exceed 1x. It is supported by prospects across LNG, copper, nuclear remediation, gas-fired power, data centers and defense-related programs, positioning backlog for potential expansion while maintaining disciplined risk parameters. Besides, it expects to execute approximately half of its ending 2025 backlog in 2026.

Stock Performance & Valuation

As witnessed from the chart below, in the past three months, EMCOR’s share price performance stands above Fluor’s and the broader Construction sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Considering valuation, over the last five years, EMCOR has been trading above Fluor on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Overall, from these technical indicators, it can be deduced that EME stock offers a speeding growth trend but with a premium valuation, while FLR stock offers a sluggish growth trend with a discounted valuation.

Comparing EPS Estimate Trends: EME vs. FLR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s 2026 and 2027 earnings estimates has moved upward in the past 30 days. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 9.1% and 8.3%, respectively.

EPS Trend of EME



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLR’s 2026 and 2027 earnings estimates has increased in the past 30 days. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 25.6% and 16.6%, respectively.

EPS Trend of FLR



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should You Invest in EME Stock or FLR Stock?

EMCOR and Fluor are benefiting from robust U.S. infrastructure spending and rising demand across industrial, commercial and data center markets. However, their near-term investment appeal diverges meaningfully.



EMCOR continues to execute well operationally, supported by strong demand in network and communications, particularly data center construction. Its streamlined U.S.-focused strategy, record RPO position and strategic acquisitions reinforce steady growth visibility. However, a relatively conservative 2026 outlook, including expected margin compression, tempers near-term upside despite solid fundamentals. With a current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EME stock appears positioned for stable but moderate returns.



Conversely, Fluor stands out with stronger growth acceleration and a clearer earnings expansion trajectory. Transitioning into its “Grow & Execute” phase, the company is benefiting from a diversified pipeline across LNG, mining, nuclear and advanced technologies. Additionally, robust capital returns and improved balance sheet flexibility following NuScale monetization strengthen investor confidence. Given the superior earnings growth outlook, improving project mix and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), FLR stock appears better positioned for near-term upside.



Thus, investors can consider Fluor stock now as it appears to be better positioned for near-term upside compared with EMCOR stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.