EMCOR to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect From the Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% and 5.4%, respectively. Moreover, both metrics increased year over year by 13.8% and 19.7%, respectively.



This specialty contracting services provider beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.8%.

EME: Earnings & Revenue Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s first-quarter 2026 earnings has increased to $5.85 from $5.80 in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates an 8.1% jump on a year-over-year basis.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.22 billion, calling for a 9.1% year-over-year rise.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

Factors Influencing EMCOR’s Q1 Performance

Topline Likely Supported by Strong Backlog and Broad-Based Demand: EMCOR’s first-quarter revenues are expected to have benefited from continued execution of its large project backlog, particularly in data center construction tied to the network and communications market. Management previously noted no slowdown in customer capital spending plans in this area and expressed confidence in visibility for the next two to three years. This is likely to have remained a major growth driver during the quarter.



The U.S. Electrical Construction segment (which contributed 30% to total revenues for 2025) is expected to have delivered healthy growth, aided by hyperscale data center activity, healthcare projects, institutional work and the contribution from the Miller Electric acquisition. EMCOR has also been expanding its geographic reach in high-growth markets such as Texas, Arizona and the Southeast, which are likely to have supported volumes in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1,360 million, indicating an increase from $1,087.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



The U.S. Mechanical Construction segment (42%) is likely to have benefited from data center mechanical systems demand, food-processing work, commercial warehousing recovery and institutional projects. Management previously cited broad-based growth across multiple end markets, suggesting another solid quarter for the segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1,683 million compared with $1,572.6 million reported a year ago.



The U.S. Building Services business (18%) likely saw modest improvement, driven by mechanical services, retrofit activity, repair and maintenance demand, building automation upgrades and indoor air quality projects. These shorter-cycle recurring businesses generally provide resilience. For the U.S. Building Services unit’s revenues, estimates are currently pegged at $765 million, up from $742.6 million reported a year ago.



Industrial Services revenues (7%) may have remained stable to higher, supported by refinery turnaround schedules, field services demand and energy-related project activity. The consensus mark for the segment’s revenue is currently pegged at $377 million, up from $359 million a year ago.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Total United States operations’ first-quarter revenues is pegged at $4,185 million, indicating an increase from $3,762.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Margins and Bottom Line: Strong Execution vs Cost Pressures: On profitability, EMCOR’s disciplined project execution, favorable mix and productivity gains from prefabrication and virtual design capabilities are likely to have supported margins. Management indicated that 2026 work began with estimated gross margins in line with the past two years, which is encouraging for first-quarter profitability.



However, some headwinds may have tempered earnings growth. First-quarter construction activity can be affected by winter weather in certain regions, potentially delaying schedules and lowering labor productivity. In addition, rising labor costs, project start-up inefficiencies in newer markets, acquisition integration expenses and a greater mix of negotiated or GMP contracts versus fixed-price work could pressure margins modestly. EMCOR has also flagged broader risks from inflation, supply-chain disruptions and tariffs.



Overall, EMCOR appears positioned for another solid quarter, with backlog strength and data center demand likely offsetting seasonal and cost-related pressures.

What the Zacks Model Says About EME Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for EMCOR this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here, as you will see below.



EMCOR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.71%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



EME currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are other companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Dycom Industries DY has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DYcom’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. The company’s earnings for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 30.6% year over year.



MasTec MTZ has an Earnings ESP of +2.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



MasTec’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, the average surprise being 17.4%. The company’s earnings for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to grow 92.2% year over year.



Quanta Services PWR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Quanta’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4.3%. The company’s earnings for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 14.6% year over year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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