EMCOR Group Issues FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) said, based on anticipated project mix and current visibility into the coming year, it expects for full year 2026: revenues in a range of $17.75 billion - $18.50 billion, operating margin in a range of 9.0% - 9.4%; and EPS in a range of $27.25 - $29.25.

For the fourth-quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $434.61 million, or $9.68 per share. This compares with $292.16 million, or $6.32 per share, last year. Excluding items, EMCOR reported adjusted earnings of $322.75 million or $7.19 per share for the period. Revenue rose 19.7% to $4.513 billion from $3.770 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, EMCOR shares are up 0.09 percent to $801.80.

