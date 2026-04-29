EMCOR Group Inc. Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $305.48 million, or $6.84 per share. This compares with $240.67 million, or $5.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, EMCOR Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $305.48 million or $6.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $4.62 billion from $3.86 billion last year.

EMCOR Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $305.48 Mln. vs. $240.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.84 vs. $5.26 last year. -Revenue: $4.62 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 28.25 To $ 29.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 18.50 B To $ 19.25 B

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