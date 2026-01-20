Emcor Group (EME) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Emcor Group (EME) was down 1.56% at $687.76. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 12.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.66, reflecting a 5.38% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.27 billion, up 13.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.24 per share and revenue of $16.75 billion, which would represent changes of +17.29% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Emcor Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Emcor Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.49. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.49 for its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.