Embraer Wins $4B Scandinavian Airlines Order to Supply 55 E195-E2 Jets

Embraer S.A. ERJ recently secured a delivery order from Scandinavian Airlines (“SAS”) to supply 45 of its E195-E2 aircraft, with the option to deliver 10 more such aircraft. The first jet deliveries are anticipated to begin in late 2027, with subsequent deliveries lasting around four years. The order's worth, excluding purchase rights, is around $4 billion.



The aforementioned orders should boost Embraer’s future revenue stream and bolster its profitability.

Why E195-E2 Jets?

Embraer’s E195-E2, the largest aircraft in the E-Jet E2 family, achieves double-digit lower fuel consumption compared to the current-generation E-Jets. This must have encouraged SAS to add it to its existing fleet, as the carrier company seeks to improve its connectivity throughout Scandinavia and Europe.



This jet offers seating for 120-146 passengers and features a flying range of 3,000 nautical miles (5,556 km). Such remarkable features must have been boosting the demand for the E195-E2 jets, as evidenced by the latest order and the company’s delivery of an E195-E2 jet to Mexicana last month. This delivery was part of a larger 2024 deal to supply 10 E195-E2 aircraft to Mexico’s state-owned carrier.

Opportunities Ahead for ERJ Stock

Rising air passenger traffic, backed by enhanced air travel among passengers and executives, along with the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and modern aircraft, is driving growth for commercial passenger jets. To this end, jet giant Airbus EADSY expects the world's passenger fleet to nearly double during the 2025-2044 period, with the demand for new commercial jets totaling 43,420 new aircraft. This demand trend should bode well for fuel-efficient jet makers like Embraer.



Embraer’s Commercial Aviation segment backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $10 billion, while that for executive jets amounted to $7.6 billion. Such a strong backlog not only reflects the consistent demand for ERJ’s aircraft from commercial airlines, like the latest one, but also strengthens the company’s revenue generation prospects.

Prospects for Other Aerospace Stocks

Other aerospace stocks that stand to benefit from the growing commercial aviation market are as follows:



Airbus SE: It is one of the forerunners in the global commercial aircraft space. Its order backlog amounted to 8,726 commercial aircraft at the end of March 2025.



Airbus has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY’s 2025 sales suggests a year-over-year improvement of 12.9%.



The Boeing Company BA: It has been a premier manufacturer of commercial jetliners for decades. Its Commercial Airplanes segment had a backlog of $460.4 billion as of March 31, 2025.



Boeing has a long-term earnings growth rate of 18.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales suggests a year-over-year improvement of 25.6%.



Textron Inc. TXT: Its Textron Aviation unit is a well-known designer of business jet brands like Cessna and Beechcraft. The segment’s order backlog as of March 29, 2025 was $7.9 billion.



Textron boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2025 sales calls for a year-over-year improvement of 6.6%.

ERJ Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, Embraer shares have risen 59.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 22.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ERJ’s Zacks Rank

Embraer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

