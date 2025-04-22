Embraer Reports $26.4 Bln Backlog In Q1

(RTTNews) - Embraer S.A. (ERJ), a Brazilian aerospace company, reported a US$26.4 billion backlog in the first quarter of 2025 up 25% from the prior year.

The company delivered 30 aircraft in in the first quarter of 2025. The result was 20% higher than in the first quarter of last year, when 25 aircraft were delivered.

In Commercial Aviation, the backlog totaled US$10.0 billion in the first-quarter of 2025, 2% lower quarter over quarter. ANA Holdings Inc. has placed an order for 15 aircraft E190-E2 with options for 5 additional jets.

