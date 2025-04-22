Markets
ERJ

Embraer Reports $26.4 Bln Backlog In Q1

April 22, 2025 — 10:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Embraer S.A. (ERJ), a Brazilian aerospace company, reported a US$26.4 billion backlog in the first quarter of 2025 up 25% from the prior year.

The company delivered 30 aircraft in in the first quarter of 2025. The result was 20% higher than in the first quarter of last year, when 25 aircraft were delivered.

In Commercial Aviation, the backlog totaled US$10.0 billion in the first-quarter of 2025, 2% lower quarter over quarter. ANA Holdings Inc. has placed an order for 15 aircraft E190-E2 with options for 5 additional jets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ERJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.