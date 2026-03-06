Embraer Q4 Adj. EBIT Declines; Confirms 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Embraer S.A. (EMBJ) reported fourth quarter profit to owners of Embraer of $83.3 million compared to $45.6 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.1137 compared to $0.0621. Adjusted EBIT declined to $230.9 million from $265.1 million. Consolidated revenue was $2.65 billion, a 15% increase from last year. Embraer delivered 91 aircraft in fourth quarter.

For 2025, the company generated $656.8 million in adjusted EBIT compared to $708.2 million, previous year. Total revenue was $7.58 billion in 2025, an increase of 18% from last year. In 2025, the company delivered a total of 244 aircraft.

For 2026, the company expects: consolidated revenues in a range of $8.2 - $8.5 billion, and adjusted EBIT margin in a range of 8.7% - 9.3%. Free cash flow is projected to be $200 million or higher.

For 2026, the company anticipates: Commercial Aviation deliveries in a range of 80-85 aircraft, and Executive Aviation deliveries in a range of 160-170 aircraft. Embraer noted that its projections take into account several factors, such as general economic, market and sector conditions that are beyond the company's control.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Embraer shares are up 2.3 percent to $68.00.

