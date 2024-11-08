EMBRAER Q3 Adj. EBIT Rises

(RTTNews) - EMBRAER S.A. (ERJ) reported that its third quarter adjusted EBIT was $297.5 million with a 17.6% margin in third quarter of 2024. This is compared to $147.5 million and 8.7% ex-Boeing arbitration; and $100.1 million and 7.8% prior year. Revenues were $1.69 billion in the period; an increase of 32% from prior year.

For fiscal 2024, the company forecasts revenues in $6.0 billion - $6.4 billion range. Adjusted EBIT margin is now projected between 9.0% and 10.0%, revised up from pior guidance range of 6.5% and 7.5%.

