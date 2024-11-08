News & Insights

EMBRAER Q3 Adj. EBIT Rises

November 08, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - EMBRAER S.A. (ERJ) reported that its third quarter adjusted EBIT was $297.5 million with a 17.6% margin in third quarter of 2024. This is compared to $147.5 million and 8.7% ex-Boeing arbitration; and $100.1 million and 7.8% prior year. Revenues were $1.69 billion in the period; an increase of 32% from prior year.

For fiscal 2024, the company forecasts revenues in $6.0 billion - $6.4 billion range. Adjusted EBIT margin is now projected between 9.0% and 10.0%, revised up from pior guidance range of 6.5% and 7.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

