Embraer Prices Offering Of $650 Mln Notes At 5.98%

February 07, 2025 — 05:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Embraer S.A. (ERJ), a Brazilian aerospace company, Friday announced that its indirect subsidiary Embraer Netherlands Finance B.V. has priced $650 million offering of 5.980% notes due 2035, at an issue price of 99.688% of the principal amount.

Embraer intends to use the proceeds from its offering to repurchase notes submitted in its ongoing tender offers, announced on February 5.

The offer aims to buyback all remaining 5.400% senior unsecured notes, due 2027 and up to $150 million of 6.950% Senior Unsecured Notes, due 2028.

In the pre-market trading, Embraer is 1.77% higher at $45.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
