Embraer Prices Offering Of $650 Mln Notes At 5.98%

(RTTNews) - Embraer S.A. (ERJ), a Brazilian aerospace company, Friday announced that its indirect subsidiary Embraer Netherlands Finance B.V. has priced $650 million offering of 5.980% notes due 2035, at an issue price of 99.688% of the principal amount.

Embraer intends to use the proceeds from its offering to repurchase notes submitted in its ongoing tender offers, announced on February 5.

The offer aims to buyback all remaining 5.400% senior unsecured notes, due 2027 and up to $150 million of 6.950% Senior Unsecured Notes, due 2028.

In the pre-market trading, Embraer is 1.77% higher at $45.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.

