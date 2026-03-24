Embraer (EMBJ) Moves 7.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Embraer (EMBJ) shares rallied 7.5% in the last trading session to close at $58.71. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 26.5% loss over the past four weeks.

On March 23, 2026, Embraer secured an order from Finnair for up to 46 E195-E2 aircraft, including 18 firm orders, along with options and purchase rights. The deal supports Finnair’s fleet renewal and growth plans, while improving Embraer’s order backlog and long-term revenue visibility.



This agreement is likely to support Embraer’s stock by improving revenue visibility and future earnings potential. Strong order activity reflects steady demand for its aircraft, which can increase investor confidence. It also strengthens Embraer’s market position, supporting a positive outlook for the stock.

This plane and jet manufacturer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.3 billion, up 18.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Embraer, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 36.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on EMBJ going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Embraer belongs to the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. Another stock from the same industry, Boeing (BA), closed the last trading session 1.7% higher at $198.41. Over the past month, BA has returned -15.9%.

For Boeing, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -33.6% over the past month to -$0.6. This represents a change of -22.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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