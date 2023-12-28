Embracing Diversity at Nasdaq: Our 2023 Diversity Journey

As we near the end of 2023, I’d like to reflect on Nasdaq's progress in diversity and inclusion. This year, building on the strong foundation laid in 2022, has been pivotal in advancing our mission. Our structured approach, centered on three pillars, has been key in overcoming challenges and achieving milestones.

The Pillars of Our Approach

1. Workforce: Reflecting Global Diversity

In 2023, our efforts to diversify our workforce have been successful. We've seen significant growth in our female talent and, through a concerted effort, have continued to diversify our leadership bench at the VP+ level, reflecting our commitment to mirroring the diverse communities we serve.

2. Workplace: Fostering an Inclusive Environment

This year, our workplace environment has been enriched by the addition of the New2Nasdaq Employee Network, expanding our network count to 12. This new network is specifically designed to foster community-building, professional development, and support among employees who are new to Nasdaq or new to the workforce, as well as their allies. Along with our existing networks, New2Nasdaq has played a key role in fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, ensuring that every employee feels valued and has access to mentorship and growth opportunities.

3. Marketplace: Broadening Our Influence

In the marketplace, we’ve amplified our D&I efforts. Hosting conferences and engaging with youth programs in the commented, we’ve extended our reach and influence, advocating for inclusivity beyond our organizational boundaries.

Triumphs and Challenges

One of our key challenges in 2023 was attracting a diverse range of candidates. We've strengthened partnerships with organizations like the National Society of Black Engineers, Women in Tech and the Society of Hispanic Engineers and Professionals. A highlight was our attendance at this year’s AfroTech conference, where over 20 Nasdaq team members participated. This not only provided development opportunities for our employees but also helped use forge strong connections with diverse talent, enhancing our talent pipeline. These partnerships are critical in ensuring a continuous influx of skilled and diverse candidates.

This year marked the successful implementation of our new women's leadership program, Accelerate(Her). While not yet a cornerstone, this program is significant in its focus on developing women leaders, providing mentorship, exposure to various business areas, and career coaching. Additionally, we celebrated the graduation of the 2nd cohort of our Emerging Leaders Program, dedicated to offering leadership training to diverse employees. The upcoming 3rd cohort has tripled in size, encompassing a wider range of employee networks. We extend our gratitude to all the executives whose involvement and leadership have been crucial in driving these programs forward.

I'm particularly moved by the stories of employees who've found their place through our networks. It’s natural for those underrepresented in their field to feel out of place. Our employee networks are not just groups; they are lifelines that provide a sense of belonging and community.

Conclusion

Our achievements in 2022 have been a springboard for 2023’s progress. We've continued to refine our strategies and initiatives, ensuring that our D&I efforts are not just maintained but strengthened and evolved.

As we look ahead, Nasdaq's commitment to diversity and inclusion remains strong. We are more than a stock exchange – we are a team committed to creating opportunities for everyone to succeed.

If you're considering a career at Nasdaq, know that you're joining more than just a company. You're becoming part of a larger story – a story of breaking barriers and building a diverse and inclusive future.

