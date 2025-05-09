Embecta Trims FY25 Revenue Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, diabetes management company Embecta Corp. (EMBC), which was spun-off from medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX), maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while trimming annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.70 to $2.90 per share. Revenues are now expected revenues between $1.073 billion and $1.090 billion, down from the prior forecast between $1.075 billion and $1.092 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.82 per share on revenues of $1.09 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock, payable on June 13, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2025.

