Embecta to discontinue insulin patch pump program, initiates restructuring plan

Devdatt (Dev) Kurdikar, CEO of Embecta (EMBC) said, “As our stand-up work nears completion and following an in-depth review of our portfolio and strategy, we have decided to discontinue our insulin patch pump program and initiate an organizational restructuring plan. We believe this approach will streamline operations, reduce costs and enhance our profitability and free cash flow profile. We intend to concentrate our resources on our core business and to prioritize our free cash flow towards paying down debt which we expect will give us the financial flexibility needed for future investments.” The company currently expects to incur total pre-tax charges of between $35 million and $45 million in fiscal year 2025 related to the restructuring plan, consisting of between $25 million and $30 million in pre-tax, cash charges for planned workforce reductions and other associated costs from the discontinuation of the patch pump program, and between $10 million and $15 million in pre-tax, non-cash charges for asset impairments and write-offs. Note, these preliminary estimates may be revised following the completion of the ongoing analysis of the expected additional pre-tax non-cash charges associated with the implementation of the restructuring plan. The company expects the restructuring plan to be substantially complete during the first half of fiscal year 2025 and expects the discontinuation of the patch pump program and organizational restructuring plan to generate annualized pre-tax cost savings of between $60 million and $65 million. Given the organizational restructuring plan, the company has decided to postpone the previously announced Analyst & Investor Day to Spring 2025.

