Embecta Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Embecta Corp. (EMBC) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $45.5 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $14.7 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Embecta Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $65.5 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $295.5 million from $272.5 million last year.

Embecta Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.5 Mln. vs. $14.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $295.5 Mln vs. $272.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 - $2.95 Full year revenue guidance: $1,078 - $1,085 Mln

