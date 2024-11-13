News & Insights

Emak S.p.A. Reports Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

November 13, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

EMAK SPA (IT:EM) has released an update.

Emak S.p.A. reported a 5.4% increase in consolidated revenues to €474.3 million for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strategic expansion and despite challenges from geopolitical tensions and exchange rate fluctuations. The company’s CEO expressed optimism for continued growth, although net profit decreased to €14 million due to higher financial charges and negative exchange management. Emak remains committed to increasing turnover despite a cautious market environment.

