EMA Panel Backs Merck's NUMELVI As Novel Treatment For Atopic Dermatitis In Dogs

June 12, 2025 — 11:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products (CVMP) issued a positive opinion for NUMELVI (atinvicitinib) Tablets for Dogs.

NUMELVI, a once-daily, first-line treatment, will be the only second-generation Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of pruritus associated with allergic dermatitis including atopic dermatitis and treatment of clinical manifestations of atopic dermatitis in dogs, upon full approval by the European Commission.

Once approved, NUMELVI will be the only JAK inhibitor that can be used in dogs as young as six months of age. With a once-daily treatment regimen, NUMELVI is clinically effective after the first dose. Treatment with NUMELVI had no impact on immune response to vaccination.

Based on the CVMP's recommendation, the European Commission is expected to issue a decision for marketing authorization in the European Union during the third quarter of 2025.

