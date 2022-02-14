EMA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Emera Inc (TSX: EMA.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.60, changing hands as low as $58.38 per share. Emera Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMA's low point in its 52 week range is $49.66 per share, with $63.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.67.

