EM Early to Tightening Party

By Eric Fine

Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Fixed Income

As we explained in our April update, we believe that weaker growth is still not fully priced into the market. Since then, our stance has not changed. While higher policy rates were largely priced into the 2-year Treasury, which is at 5-year highs, the 30-year Treasury is not quite there yet. Consequently, the Fund is looking to increase its low-beta duration and further reduce its exposure to emerging markets foreign currency.

Emerging markets (EM) central banks have pre-empted Fed hikes. They are normally more hawkish, but in this latest episode they are also more pre-emptive. They entered the Russia/Ukraine crisis having already tightened monetary policy. However, growth risks abound, including China’s political incentives that may trump economic incentives, adding to slowdown risks.

Year-to-date, the Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the “Fund”) outperformed its benchmark due to the Fund’s very low duration and not holding Russian assets. For detailed Fund performance and EM debt outlook, download the commentary.

