Elutia Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Elutia Inc. (ELUT) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$9.06 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$9.06 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$9.32 million, or -$0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.0% to $5.47 million from $5.88 million last year.

-Earnings: -$9.06 Mln. vs. -$9.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.26 vs. -$0.40 last year. -Revenue: $5.47 Mln vs. $5.88 Mln last year.

