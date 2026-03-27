Elutia (ELUT) Price Target Increased by 42.86% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Elutia (NasdaqCM:ELUT) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 42.86% from the prior estimate of $3.57 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 376.64% from the latest reported closing price of $1.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elutia. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 23.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELUT is 0.05%, an increase of 54.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.61% to 16,093K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,185K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,068K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELUT by 48.89% over the last quarter.

Silverarc Capital Management holds 2,751K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELUT by 22.66% over the last quarter.

Knollwood Investment Advisory holds 2,557K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares , representing an increase of 59.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELUT by 100.94% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,281K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares , representing a decrease of 106.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELUT by 64.79% over the last quarter.

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